Police SCA in pole position to lift Exmouth Snooker League top honour

PUBLISHED: 21:24 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:24 29 February 2020

As teams jockey for position going into the final straight of the Exmouth Snooker League, Police Social Club A hold a healthy lead after two hefty victories over both stablemate sides.

Mike Delahaye (62-16), Bob Martin (67-37), George Webster (86-66), Pete Abrahams (58-46) and Rob Pow (49-47) took all five points from the B team.

Then, Mike Delahaye (63-34), Bob Martin (61-35), George Webster (82-55) and Rob Pow (70-38) saw the final frame slip away to John Parrott (56-46) of the Police C.

The runners-up spot could be a much closer one to call. East Budleigh hold it now after Derek Quick (62-61), Barry Bentley (89-44), Mark Auton (59-11) edged out the Conservative Club, who have a game in hand. Iain Callander (62-22) and Tim Parker (48-48) took this encounter to a fifth frame decider.

Police B move up from the foot of the table as Bob Horton (73-57), Frank Kelsey (92-24) and Phil Rowsell (52-45) secured a match winning three frame lead at East Budleigh, before Kev Luxton (77-52) and Graham Ward (92(41)-70) kept the losing deficit to a single point.

Latest table P W Pts

Police SCA 14 9 42

East Budleigh 15 8 38

Conservative Club 14 9 37

Police SCC B 15 4 32

Police SCC C 14 6 31

Highest break - Kev Luxton 48

