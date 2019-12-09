Police SC A top Exmouth Snooker League at halfway stage of the season

Despite losing both their recent matches, Police Social Club A top the Exmouth Snooker League with the season reaching the halfway stage.

Mike Delahaye (69-24) and Rob Pow (61-41), led the visiting Conservative Club before Dan Brown (62-40) and two black ball wins for Tim Parker (48-40) Iain Callander (79-55), made sure of victory.

At East Budleigh, they found the champions in fine form with Alan Farrant (92(30)), Derek Quick (65-34), Barry Bentley (67-33) and Mark Auton (63-7) denied maximum points by Pete Abrahams (68-18).

East Budleigh need a big win against the Police C when the fixture from week one is completed to leave all teams having played eight heading into the 2020 action sitting top of the table.

Conservative Club sit second after another 3-2 winning score thanks to Dion Newcombe (83-59), Tim Parker (52-16) and Craig Wilson (64-46) at the Police C, where John Parrott (53-15) and Bob Alexander (69-68) won frames one and five.

Police C sit at the foot of the table despite victory at the Police B. John Parrott (65-37), Eric James (65-40) and Terry Brown (56-49) saw two frames lost to Frank Kelsey (78-52) and Terry Merrick (51-27).

Latest table P W Pts

Police SC A 8 5 23

Conservative Club 8 6 21

East Budleigh 7 4 19

Police SC B 8 2 19

Police SC C 7 2 13

Highest break - George Webster, Kev Luxton and Alan Farrant have all hit breaks of 30.