Phillips storms to victory in October medal

Golf club and ball Archant

Stephen Phillips was the winner of a close fought October medal at East Devon Golf Club, writes Helen Chivers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Phillips sealed victory with an impressive five under par round of nett 65, which included birdies on the second, fourth, and 18th holes, finishing just one shot clear of Chris Bird and the field of 90 players.

Stephen topped Division One by two shots from Paul Newcombe, who shot the best gross round of the day - a one under par gross 69, nett 67, with birdies on the first, second, and 10th holes.

Thomas Peters headed a group of four players all on two under par nett 68, taking third place on countback from Tony Beck, Martin Hyde and Joe Sharp.

Chris Bird was the winner in Division Two, with an eagle two on the second helping him to his four under par round of nett 66.

Steve Robinson was two shots back on nett 68 with Andrew Procter a further shot back on one under par nett 69. Bob Dawson, Bob Horton and Alex Hall all came in with level par rounds of nett 70, Dawson taking fourth place on countback.

Cliff Lockwood took the honours in Division Three with a one under par round of nett 69, winning on countback from Kelly Hughes and Simon Gegg. Ray Dawson's better back none saw him take fourth place ahead of Danny Barrett as they both returned level par rounds of nett 70.