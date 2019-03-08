Advanced search

Phear Park winning streak comes to an abrupt end

PUBLISHED: 09:11 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 20 May 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife

The winning streak for Phear Park came to an abrupt end with successive defeats in friendly matches against Uffculme and Chudleigh over the weekend of 11th/12th May, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

The visit by Uffculme saw them win by 1 shot 63-64 overall, and on 2 rinks, with 1 drawn. The lone successful rink for Park saw the triple of Marg Lock, Simon Weclawek and Rod Davidson (skip) win 23-12.

Away at Chudleigh, Park again only won one rink, losing the match overall 66-92. The triple of Margaret Ratcliffe, Rick Tatchell and Brian Summers (skip) bucked the trend, with an impressive scoreline of 22-10.

Winning ways were resumed however with a close win on a fine day at Feniton. Park took 3 rinks out of 5, winning overall by 91-88. The successful rinks were John Horne, Paul Beresford and Simon Weclawek (skip); Kay Beresford, Roland Heale and Brian Summers (skip), and John Dill, Mike Killoran and Brian Halsey (skip). There were cows!

In the mens over 60s league, the A team shared the rinks against Chardstock, where Park won by 1 shot, but lost the other rink by 2. A bad day at the office for the B and C teams though, who each lost on both rinks, thus ending up pointless. The B team were playing against Heavitree, whilst the C team who were hampered by only having 2 players on one rink, were playing Marina (Dawlish).

The week concluded with 2 weekend friendlies, first welcoming Heavitree to Park, where we lost on all 5 rinks, going down 65-94 overall. Finally, Park completed a poor week results wise, with an away trip across the river to lovely Starcross and District, where the warm welcome, the enviable club house and the decent weather made for an enjoyable afternoon, despite losing on 4 out of the 5 rinks. The lone winning rink was Kay Beresford, Roland Heale and David Horne (skip), and the overall score was 66-101 (ton up, as a certain snooker commentator may have said).

Here's hoping for better results next week!

