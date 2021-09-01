News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Phear Park record narrow victories

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM September 1, 2021   
Two friendly matches to report this week, both at home. Visits by Budleigh Salterton and Seaton resulted in close overall shot victories for Park. 
Against Budleigh, rinks were shared 2-2 but the winning triples of Nigel Oates, Jen Derbyshire and Rod Davidson (26-13), and Sue Smith, Rick Tatchell and Simon Weclawek (25-14) helped secure a 80-70 victory. 
Rinks were also shared against Seaton, but Park just squeaked in for the win 64-63. The winning triples were David Dowden, Jen Derbyshire and Simon Weklawek (19-11) and Nigel Oates, Brian Halsey and Sarah Westacott (26-9). 
Phear Park looked forward to the visit of Gordon Short on 31st August, who at the splendid age of 100, is in the process of visiting a number of clubs across Devon, raising money for the Devon Air Ambulance.  
He is an ex-President of Bowls Devon with sons who now play at County level too. Gordon served with distinction in the war and was awarded the Burma Star. Gordon played five ends against Phear Park President Peter Burch and Park will make a donation to the cause. 

