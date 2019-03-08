Advanced search

Phear Park president delivers first wood to open the new outdoor season

PUBLISHED: 20:56 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:56 16 April 2019

The winning triple from the round-robin that was played on the opening day of the new outdoor season at Phear Park, Rod Davidson (skip),Rick Tatchell and Christine Hatchard and also in the picture is club president Peter Burch. Picture PAUL BERESFORD

The winning triple from the round-robin that was played on the opening day of the new outdoor season at Phear Park, Rod Davidson (skip),Rick Tatchell and Christine Hatchard and also in the picture is club president Peter Burch. Picture PAUL BERESFORD

The cold and windy weather did not dampen the spirits of the Phear Park bowlers as the traditional start of the season began last Sunday (April 14) with the staging of President’s Day, writes Kay Beresford.

Phear Parks new president Peter Burch delivers the traditonal first wood to declare the new outdoor season at the club up and running.Picture PAUL AND KAY BERESFORDPhear Parks new president Peter Burch delivers the traditonal first wood to declare the new outdoor season at the club up and running.Picture PAUL AND KAY BERESFORD

Our new president, Peter, Burch looked resplendent in his chain of office, as he opened the season by sending down the first wood.

On a heavy green there followed a round-robin triples competition, using a yardstick format (all bowls within a yard of the jack scores), which was won by Rod Davidson (skip), Rick Tatchell and Christine Hatchard, with a score of plus 11.

The club welcomed several new members for what hopefully will be an enjoyable and successful season.

