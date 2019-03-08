Phear Park Peter Nelson Memorial Shield success for quartet

The winners of the Peter Nelson Memorial Shield at Phear Park (left to right) Simon Weclawek, Liz Nelson (who was presenting the Shield), Sarah Westacott, Mike Killoran and John Robins. Picture KAY BERESFORD Archant

The Peter Nelson Memorial Shield was contested at Phear Park for the second time, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The round robin competition was inaugurated last year by Liz Nelson in memory of her husband Peter, who was a club stalwart and captain.

This year, the Shield was won by the rink of Mike Killoran, John Robins, Simon Weclawek and Sarah Westacott, who finished with a score of plus 17 shots

The runners-up were Rick Tatchell, Liz Nelson/Marg Lock (who shared a game), John Anderson and David Evans, with a score of plus six.

In third place came the quartet of Sue Smith, Mike Passmore (both in their first season of bowls), John Horne and Brian Halsey, with plus one.

The last friendly matches of the season began with a visit to Uffculme, where despite a good win for the Park triple of John Horne, Christine Hatchard and skip Brian Summers (24-9), Park went down to an overall defeat 54-84.

At home to Paignton, however, winning triples of Marg Lock, John Anderson and skip Peter Burch; Mike Passmore, Joan Cowing and skip Brian Summers; and Sue Smith, John Robins and skip Tony Hanson saw Park to an overall 79-70 win. The triple of Margaret Ratcliffe, Mike Killoran and skip Brian Halsey drew their match 11-all.

Alas, a further fixture away to Sidmouth resulted in losses on all rinks for Park.

The 2019 Phear Park season came to a traditional conclusion with Captain's Day, a fun afternoon (with cream tea!) consisting of four triples matches using yardsticks, where every bowl within a yard of the jack scores a point.

This year's winners, with a score of 64 and a points difference of plus 13, were John Horne, Joan Cowing and skip Mike Ebdon.

The runners-up were Kay Beresford, Rick Tatchell and skip Rod Davidson with a score of 54 points and a difference of plus 9 shots. Both these teams troubled the scoreboards, which only go up to 49 shots!

Well, that's it for this season, where did the time go? All the best to Phear Park players who are continuing indoors during the winter, at different venues.

Paul and Kay however, are going into hibernation as far as bowls is concerned, and will be watching some Rugby (starting with the World Cup of course), football and athletics. Here's to next April and the 2020 season!