Phear Park Over-60s League teams enjoy superb return to winning ways

PUBLISHED: 07:58 27 May 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

There was a most welcome return to form in the for the Phear Park men's teams playing in the Exeter and District Over-60s Triples League, with all three teams winning - and banking maximum points, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

The A team triples of Brian Summers, David Adams and Rod Davidson, and Rick Tatchell, Tony Hanson and David Evans (skip) won 23-7 and 21-8 respectively to take maximum points in a home game against Axminster.

The B team travelled to Culm Vale, and secured an overall win of 33-27. Park's successful triples were John Dill, John Whyte and Simon Weclawek (skip); and Peter Burch, Roland Heale and David Horne (skip).

The C team, first had a rearranged fixture at Hemyock, coming away with the eight points following a 43-34 score line with the two triples of Mike Fowler, Patrick MacAulay and Tony Dealler (skip); and Mike Killoran, Peter Sydenham and Bob Baker (skip) winning 21-20 and 22-14 respectively. They were not so successful in their next fixture.

The long trip to Wellington in Somerset saw them lose both triples, going down 19-58 overall.

The first round of this season's Top Club competition saw Park entertain Sidmouth. Park's John Dill won the two-wood singles match 22-13, with Mike Ebdon winning the four-wood singles 21-8. Brian Summers and Rod Davidson won the pairs leg 18-15, and the triple of Rick Tatchell, Tony Hanson and David Horne won 16-7. The only defeat of the day came in the rinks leg (four players) where Park went down 11-23. Round two next for the Park team and that is to be played in June.

Finally, a friendly Saturday visit from Bradninch, which was played to a background of Exmouth Festival music.

Fittingly, Park were also on song, coming away with a fine overall 83-55 win with the rinks shared two a-piece.

Well done, to the triples of Sue Smith, Ron Rooke and Simon Weclawek (skip) who won 17-14; and Bob Baker, Joan Cowing and John Dill (skip) who won 33-4.

We have a busy time ahead this week with more friendly matches and Over-60s League games. Remember, you can also keep up to speed with all things Phear Park Bowls Club at our website which can be found at www.phearparkbowlingclub.co.uk

