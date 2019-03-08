Phear Park O60s bowlers have mixed fortunes in latest action

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The men's Exeter and District Over-60s Triples League dominates our weekly report this time, with the A team maintaining top position of Division Four, following an eight point win over Heavitree, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

The triples of Rick Tatchel, Tony Hanson and skip David Evans, and Brian Summers, David Adams and skip Rod Davidson were triumphant with an overall score of 39-24.

This represents a great performance, especially as David Evans' triple was 15-5 down after 12 ends, but came back to take 14 unanswered shots on the last six ends to win 19-15!

The B team had mixed fortunes with their two fixtures. Paul Beresford, Peter Burch and skip John Anderson, and John Dill, John Whyte and skip Simon Weclawek beat Madeira D on both rinks, and overall by 35-25.

However, in their game against Tiverton West End they could only bank two points with those coming from the triple of John Dill, John Whyte and skip Simon Weclawek, who won 28-11.

Unfortunately the other Park triples went down 30-8, resulting in a losing overall score of 36-41.

The C team had even less good fortune! In their match at Feniton Falcons they were beaten on both rinks, going down overall 23-49. Perhaps Park should try giving their teams a cool name!

There was only one friendly played in the past week and that saw Phear Park host Exeter St Thomas, who won on all four rinks to bag an overall 81-46 success.

Here's hoping for better luck next time, and long may the days be dry (it can rain overnight if it wants)!