Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Phear Park Carder Cup success for trio

PUBLISHED: 13:20 27 August 2019

The Carder Cup winners, Paula Sleeman, Sue Smith, Martin Dunn with Holly Tree landlord Nigel McLean. Picture: PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB

The Carder Cup winners, Paula Sleeman, Sue Smith, Martin Dunn with Holly Tree landlord Nigel McLean. Picture: PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB

Archant

Phear Park played host to the second playing of what is now an annual competition, The Carder Cup, writes Kay Beresford.

The competition was initiated by Roger Carder, the former landlord of the Holly Tree public house, after patrons thought it would be a good idea to try out some bowls, with the possibility of joining the bowls club thereafter.

The inaugural match went well, aided by several Phear Park players who organised and skipped the Holly Tree sides.

Roger left the pub shortly after, but not before donating a cup to compete for, which has been named after him.

The current landlord, Nigel McLean, gave the thumbs up for the matches to continue, with a more formal competition this year.

The pub provided all 12 of the players, organised into four teams of triples.

They were supported by four Phear Park bowlers who scored the matches and advised only.

The yardstick format was used, where every bowl within a yard of the jack scored a point, played over 18 ends.

The team with the highest score this year were Martin Dunn, Paula Sleeman and Sue Smith.

The cup was presented by landlord Nigel.

One of the winning players this year, Sue Smith, had in fact joined Phear Park Bowling Club following last year's competition and is still with the club now.

Her partner expects to join next season.

It was an enjoyable afternoon, and hopefully can become a regular fixture in the years to come.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Most Read

Mass ‘die in’ on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town management chat - the cup draw at Yate and the visit of Brislington

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

Ellis stars with ball and bat as Maer men send Torquay down to the A Division

Picture: Thinkstock

Macron Devon & Exeter League round-up - Lympstone, Cronies, East Budleigh and Exmouth Rovers all win

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Phear Park Carder Cup success for trio

The Carder Cup winners, Paula Sleeman, Sue Smith, Martin Dunn with Holly Tree landlord Nigel McLean. Picture: PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth Town news snippets

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0188. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists