Phear Park Carder Cup success for trio

The Carder Cup winners, Paula Sleeman, Sue Smith, Martin Dunn with Holly Tree landlord Nigel McLean. Picture: PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB Archant

Phear Park played host to the second playing of what is now an annual competition, The Carder Cup, writes Kay Beresford.

The competition was initiated by Roger Carder, the former landlord of the Holly Tree public house, after patrons thought it would be a good idea to try out some bowls, with the possibility of joining the bowls club thereafter.

The inaugural match went well, aided by several Phear Park players who organised and skipped the Holly Tree sides.

Roger left the pub shortly after, but not before donating a cup to compete for, which has been named after him.

The current landlord, Nigel McLean, gave the thumbs up for the matches to continue, with a more formal competition this year.

The pub provided all 12 of the players, organised into four teams of triples.

They were supported by four Phear Park bowlers who scored the matches and advised only.

The yardstick format was used, where every bowl within a yard of the jack scored a point, played over 18 ends.

The team with the highest score this year were Martin Dunn, Paula Sleeman and Sue Smith.

The cup was presented by landlord Nigel.

One of the winning players this year, Sue Smith, had in fact joined Phear Park Bowling Club following last year's competition and is still with the club now.

Her partner expects to join next season.

It was an enjoyable afternoon, and hopefully can become a regular fixture in the years to come.