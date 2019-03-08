Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Phear Park Bowls Club Open Day ahead of new outdoor season

PUBLISHED: 11:34 03 April 2019

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Now that winter seems finally over, the summer lawn bowls season is almost upon us, writes Kay Beresford.

Phear Park Bowls Club will be hosting its Open and Registration Day on Saturday, April 13, from 10am through to 12.30pm at the clubhouse in Phear Park.

Whilst seasoned members will know the drill, prospective new members are very welcome to attend, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, and find out more about the game and indeed Phear Park Bowls Club. For anyone unable to attend on April 13, but who is interested in taking up the sport and, indeed, joining the club, then they can attend what will be regular Friday afternoon sessions which will run from 2.30pm.

The club provides three free coaching sessions, which allows prospective new players to ‘try before you buy’!

Most Read

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Appeal rejected over 59-bed care home plans for Exmouth employment land

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Appeal rejected over 59-bed care home plans for Exmouth employment land

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth United U13s keep promotion hopes alive

Picture: Terry Life

Phear Park Bowls Club Open Day ahead of new outdoor season

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bown goal is contender for East Budleigh ‘goal of the season’

Action from the East Budleigh meeting with Beer Albion Reserves. Picture IAN HITCHCOCK

Win tickets to see The Story of Guitar Heroes at Exmouth Pavilion

Guitar Heroes. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion

Win tickets to see Oliver at Exmouth Pavilion

Oliver! is the latest performance by Centre Stage. Picture: Exmouth Pavilion
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists