Phear Park Bowls Club Open Day ahead of new outdoor season

Now that winter seems finally over, the summer lawn bowls season is almost upon us, writes Kay Beresford.

Phear Park Bowls Club will be hosting its Open and Registration Day on Saturday, April 13, from 10am through to 12.30pm at the clubhouse in Phear Park.

Whilst seasoned members will know the drill, prospective new members are very welcome to attend, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, and find out more about the game and indeed Phear Park Bowls Club. For anyone unable to attend on April 13, but who is interested in taking up the sport and, indeed, joining the club, then they can attend what will be regular Friday afternoon sessions which will run from 2.30pm.

The club provides three free coaching sessions, which allows prospective new players to ‘try before you buy’!