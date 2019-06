Phear Park Bowls Club hosting Open Day this Saturday (June 8)

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Phear Park Bowls Club are hosting an Open Day this Saturday (June 8).

At the Open day the club will be throwing its doors open to all who wish to get along and see just what the club - and the noble post of bowls - can offer!

Refreshments are also being provided along with information and coaching and the club hope that as many as folk as possible get along to the club and take part.