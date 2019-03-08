Phear Park Bowls Club holding an Open day this coming Saturday

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Phear Park were beaten when they hosted friends and neighbours Madeira for a derby fixture, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

Madeira won on all four rinks on their way to an overall 68-42 success. Despite the result it was certainly a most enjoyable afternoon and most of the rinks were closely fought, with three of them being decided by a margin of just two - or three - shots.

There were mixed fortunes in the men's Over-60s League matches with both the A and B teams banking two points from their latest matches.

The A team travelled to Feniton where honours were shared with the successful Phear Park rink the one of Brian Summers, Rod Davidson and skip Mike Ebdon, 17-14.

The B team were edged out by the narrowest of margins - a single shot - in their match at Uffculme, though, they too had some success with John Horne, Roland Heale and skip John Dill being the successful rink.

Sadly, the C team returned empty handed from their visit to Seaton where they were beaten on both rink, going down to an overall 48-30 defeat.

Happier times awaited in the first round of the Foxlands trophy, where rinks of Brian Summers, John Dill, David Adams and skip Rod Davidson; and Rick Tatchell, Tony Hanson, Mike Ebdon and skip David Evans gave a fine performance, winning 21-17 and 23-15 respectively.

The week concluded with a visit by Tiverton BC, who took the honours on an initially dank and drizzly afternoon, in a five rink friendly. Park did win on three of the rinks, but the visitors departed with an overall 87-77 success under their belts. The successful home rinks were; Sue Smith, Rick Tatchell and skip John Anderson (13-9); John Horne, Margaret Ratcliffe and skip Rod Davidson (22-12); and Liz Nelson, Roland Heale and skip David Horne (16-15).

A special mention for the losing rink of Kay Beresford, Peter Burch (a late replacement, seconded from kitchen duties) and skip Brian Summers, who came back from being 15-3 down at tea to eventually only lose by two shots at 20-18. What was in that tea?

Last, but certainly not least, this coming Saturday (June 8) is the Phear Park Open Day at which there will be the opportunity to try out the wonderful, and noble, sport of bowls. Refreshments are provided, along with information and coaching, so 'come on down' as someone famous used to say!