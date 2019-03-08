Advanced search

Phear Park bowlers make impressive start to new outdoor season

PUBLISHED: 08:57 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 01 May 2019

For once, Bank Holiday Monday was blessed with good weather and Phear Park took full advantage, with a good turnout for the first club Bank Holiday Drive, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

The best result of the day came from the triple of Rick Tatchell, Paul Beresford and Rod Davidson (skip).

The club's first friendly of the season followed on the penultimate Tuesday of April with Ottery St Mary the visitors.

The afternoon proved to be a satisfying start with a clean sweep for Park, winning on all four rinks with an overall score of 132-88.

The most successful rink was the triple of John Anderson, Joan Cowing and Rod Davidson (skip) with a score of 77-49.

The other winning triples were Mike Killoran, Simon Weclawek and Sarah Westacott (skip), Margaret Ratcliffe, Tony Hanson and John Dill (skip) and finally, Christine Hatchard, Bob Baker and Brian Summers (skip).

The weather led to the cancellation of an April 25 trip to Topsham with the home club's green being waterlogged! Hopefully this fixture can be rearranged for later in the season.

Storm Hannah did not stop our match against visitors Belmont on Saturday. In this match Park won on three of the four rinks, resulting in an overall winning score of 61-54.

The winning triples were Peter Birch, David Adams and Rod Davidson (skip), Sue Smith, Joan Cowing and David Horne (skip), and John Horne, Roland Heale and Sarah Westacott (skip)

The week concluded with a trip to Honiton, where the rinks were shared 2-2, but the overall score was one of 67-62 in Park's favour.

The winning rinks were Margaret Ratcliffe, Rick Tatchell and Bob Baker(skip) who won by 18 shots, and Kay Beresford, Ron Rooke and Rod Davidson(skip).

With the men's Over-60s League getting starting next week, it has been a great start to the season, albeit with a long way to go!

