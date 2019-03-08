Advanced search

Phear Park bowlers enjoy away day win at Babbacombe

PUBLISHED: 09:21 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 11 May 2019

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

There is a shorter report than usual from Phear Park from the past week, due to the absence of the reporters. Fear not though, we shall catch up next week, writes Kay and Paul Beresford.

The week began with a Tuesday away match at Babbacombe in South Devon and it heralded a most welcome return to a venue we had last visited some years ago.

Due to the warm welcome we received, we had a lovely afternoon, winning on three out of the four rinks.

The top Park rink on the day was the one of Kay Beresford, Paul Beresford and David Horne (skip), who finished with a score of 21-7.

The other winning rinks were John Dill; Roland Heale and Brian Halsey (skip); and Peter Burch, John Anderson and David Evans. In terms of the overall score, it was 71-43 in Park's favour.

The Over-60s League is well underway for another campaign, the A team's match against Topsham went down to the wire and was decided by the very last bowl of the game, winning the end by half an inch! The B team shared the rinks at Madeira, but won overall by 38-35.

Unfortunately, the C team's match against Hemyock B was rained off, and will be rescheduled.

Await news next week of the fixtures against Heavitree and Chudleigh to see if the winning streak continues!

Finally, many thanks to Sarah Westacott for her hard work creating our new website. Give it a visit at www.phearparkbowlingclub.co.uk

