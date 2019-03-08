Phear Park bowlers celebrate Triples League Division Four title success

Phear Park A team have been crowned champions of the Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League Division Four, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

The title was secured after the team recorded a splendid maximum eight point win over Crediton B.

The winning triples of Brian Summers, David Adams, skip Rod Davidson and Rick Tatchell, Tony Hanson and skip Mike Ebdon, who won 14-12 and 19-7 respectively to take the match 33-19 and make sure of the divisional honour.

Sadly the club finances will not run to an open top bus celebratory parade through the town, so it will have to be the land train instead!

Congratulations go to Captain Rod Davidson and the A team squad of Brian Summers, David Adams, Rick Tatchell, Tony Hanson, David Evans, Gordon Cooke and Mike Ebdon for this triumphant season. Take a bow, gentlemen!

The B team finished their campaign with two points at Ottery St Mary, with the winning triple of John Dill, John Whyte and skip Simon Weklawek scoring 24-13. Overall however Park lost by one shot - Ottery took the remaining six points which secured promotion to Division 5 for them.

The C team finished with an unexpected eight points without bowling a wood, when Uffculme defaulted because they were unable to field a full team.

In friendly mixed triples, Park lost away to Bradninch and at home to Seaton. At Bradninch, Peter Burch, Roland Heale and skip Brian Summers, and John Horne, John Robins and skip Sarah Westacot won their matches 17-13 and 27-11 respectively. Overall though, Park lost 66-62. At Seaton, John Robins, Christine Hatchard and skip Brian Summers were the only Park success, with a close 16-13 win. Seaton won overall 67-51.

With the over 60s league campaign completed, and only five friendly matches remaining, the close of the season will soon be upon us.

Before then though, the finals of the club's internal competitions will take place over the coming weekend (September 7 and 8), which should produce some close encounters.

Spectators are very welcome to watch the various finals which will start at either 10am or 2pm on both days. Entrance is free!