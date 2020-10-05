Phear Park bowlers bring an end to a ‘season with a difference’ and hope it’s also ‘adios Mr Fox!

It’s been a strange sort of season, with no inter club matches but, by following government and Bowls England guidelines, bowls did return to Phear Park in a limited way, writes Kay Beresford.

The Dick Mann Triples trophy is presented by Margot Allen to the winning team at Phear Park. (Left to right) Sarah Westacott, (Margot Allen) David Dowden and Peter Burch. Picture: PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB

Thanks are due to members who worked hard to ensure that an internal ‘umbrella’ competition took place, with games being played three times a week from July to September.

In addition, there were three one-day competitions and our traditional last match of the season, Captains Day.

The Umbrella was a triples and pairs competition, with teams drawn on the day.

It proved to be very successful, with regular attendance by a majority of our membership taking part.

Points were awarded for winning teams, with a bonus point going to the team winning by the largest margin.

The competition was won by Mike Ebdon who finished on 44 points.

Rod Davidson was runner up on 41 points, while Rick Tatchell finished third on 34 points.

First to be played of the one-day competitions was the Peter Nelson Memorial Shield, which has become a regular fixture for the club. Three triples matches played over 18 ends resulted in victory for John Horne, Rick Tatchell and skip Mike Ebdon, with a score of plus nine shots. David Dowden, John Robins and skip Rod Davidson were runners up with plus three shots.

Next up, was the Dick Mann Triples competition.

This was won by David Dowden, Peter Burch and skip Sarah Westacott, with a score of plus 13 shots.

The runners-up were Sue Smith, John Robins and skip Roland Heale, who finished on plus seven.

After a few hiccups dodging the rain, the John Tucker competition finally got going on the final Friday of September.

This is a straight knockout competition for singles.

Rick Tatchell came through two tough matches to beat Simon Weclawek 9-3 in the final.

Finally, the traditional Captains Day match saw the official end of the season.

Matches were played using yardsticks, with every bowl within one yard scoring a point. Overall, victory went this year to the vice captains’ team, which triumphed over the captain’s team by a score of 166 shots to 161.

The best triple of the day however, was won by a captain’s side of Kay Beresford, Rick Tatchell and skip Rod Davidson with a score of 53-34.

Sadly, because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, there was no cream tea to end the festivities, but it was nonetheless and enjoyable end to what has obviously been a difficult year.

Let’s hope that we can get back to normal play by next season, and we send best wishes to the wider bowling community.

All at Phear Park will also be very grateful if ‘our’ fox finds a new home over the winter