Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Phear Park bowlers are too hot for visiting Babbacombe

PUBLISHED: 11:03 22 August 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Phear Park welcomed touring side Devon Masonics to play the first friendly following the club's annual tournament, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

Although Devon Masonics brought just two rinks, a good afternoon was had by all, with one win apiece, but the match honours went to Phear Park, 41-24,

The top home rink was the one of Margaret Ratcliffe, Mike Passmore, Mike Killoran and skip Brian Summers, who were 29-4 winners.

Next up was a visit from Babbacombe for what proved to be a closely fought match, with Park shading an overall 58-55 win.

The visitors did win on two of the rinks with a third ending all square. However, a fine 21-7 win by the Park triple of Mike Passmore, Mike Killoran and skip Sarah Westacott tipped the overall balance in favour of the home team.

Okehampton were the next visitors for a four mixed triples encounter and this was another meeting that turned out to be a close encounter, although this time Park were beaten by a margin of five shots, 55-50.

Sue Smith, Paul Beresford and skip John Robins drew their match 14-14, and the triple of John Horne, Doreen Pope and skip Peter Burch provided Park with their lone victory on the day, taking their game 16 shots to eight.

All three of the club's teams that play in the Exeter and District Over-60s Triples League were in action over the past week.

The A team continued their excellent season with a maximum points win over Okehampton.

The triple of Rick Tatchell, Tony Hanson and skip David Evans won 18-10, while Brian Summers, David Adams and skip Rod Davidson beat the Okehampton triple 26-9. Keep it up lads!

However, there were mixed fortunes for Phear Park B, with a narrow defeat on one rink, but a fine win by the triple of John Horne, John Dill and skip John Whyte of 21-6 ensured an overall victory of 35-25, and a valuable six points banked.

The C team played twice this week, both away, to Broadcylst and North Tawton. Sadly Park lost on all rinks in both matches.

Most Read

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh bowlers impress in terrific success over Castle Carey tourists

Budleigh and Castle Carey bowlers before their meeting at Criekcetfield Lane. Picture:BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Madeira edged out by ‘colourful’ tourists

The Madeira Coronation Cup winner Budleigh receive their trophy. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

East Devon suffer Picture Match defeat against Sidmouth

Golf club and ball

High nets as Town continue winning start to new league life with Bitton victory

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Budleigh defeat looks terminal to their A Division promotion bid

A cricket ball on the scorers table.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists