Phear Park bowlers are too hot for visiting Babbacombe

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Phear Park welcomed touring side Devon Masonics to play the first friendly following the club's annual tournament, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

Although Devon Masonics brought just two rinks, a good afternoon was had by all, with one win apiece, but the match honours went to Phear Park, 41-24,

The top home rink was the one of Margaret Ratcliffe, Mike Passmore, Mike Killoran and skip Brian Summers, who were 29-4 winners.

Next up was a visit from Babbacombe for what proved to be a closely fought match, with Park shading an overall 58-55 win.

The visitors did win on two of the rinks with a third ending all square. However, a fine 21-7 win by the Park triple of Mike Passmore, Mike Killoran and skip Sarah Westacott tipped the overall balance in favour of the home team.

Okehampton were the next visitors for a four mixed triples encounter and this was another meeting that turned out to be a close encounter, although this time Park were beaten by a margin of five shots, 55-50.

Sue Smith, Paul Beresford and skip John Robins drew their match 14-14, and the triple of John Horne, Doreen Pope and skip Peter Burch provided Park with their lone victory on the day, taking their game 16 shots to eight.

All three of the club's teams that play in the Exeter and District Over-60s Triples League were in action over the past week.

The A team continued their excellent season with a maximum points win over Okehampton.

The triple of Rick Tatchell, Tony Hanson and skip David Evans won 18-10, while Brian Summers, David Adams and skip Rod Davidson beat the Okehampton triple 26-9. Keep it up lads!

However, there were mixed fortunes for Phear Park B, with a narrow defeat on one rink, but a fine win by the triple of John Horne, John Dill and skip John Whyte of 21-6 ensured an overall victory of 35-25, and a valuable six points banked.

The C team played twice this week, both away, to Broadcylst and North Tawton. Sadly Park lost on all rinks in both matches.