Phear Park B land brace of O60s Triples League wins at Bradninch and Uffculme

The past week for Phear Park Bowls Club was dominated by the men's Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League action, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

All three Phear Park teams were in action as the league campaign rapidly approaches the 'business end' of the season.

Phear Park A lost their top-of-the-table billing when they banked just two points from a trip to Dawlish-based Marina and then did similar in a home meeting with Feniton Eagles.

In the fixture at Marina, the lone success was for the rink of Brian Summers, Gordon Cook and skip Mike Ebdon, who recorded a fine 27-9 win, while, in the meeting with Feniton, Rick Tatchell, Gordon Cook and skip Mike Ebdon won a closely fought match 22-20.

However, Phear Park B enjoyed some excellent results as they bagged a brace of six point victories, seeing off both Bradninch and Uffculme.

In the victory at Bradninch there was a 22-12 win for John Dill, John Whyte and skip Simon Weclawek, which played a big part in an overall 32-29 success, and, in the game at Uffculme, where the team won 36-27, there was a comfortable victory for the rink of Paul Beresford, John Dill and Simon Weclawek.

The C team, who only had one fixture during the week, lost overall to Seaton, but the triple of Patrick McCahearty, Peter Sydenham and skip Tony Dealler gained 2 points with their win of 16-13.

No friendlies to report this week, as they give way to Phear Park's annual Open Tournament, which began last Sunday (August 4).

This year marks the club's 40th such tournament and reports of all the action will be forthcoming!