Phear Park As title bid gathers pace after success over Chardstock

The Phear Park Over-60s A team scored another fine maximum eight point victory as their bid to land the Exeter and District League Division Four title continues to gather pace, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

Gordon Cook, Tony Hanson and skip Mike Ebdon, and Brian Summers, David Adams and skip Rod Davidson secured an impressive 61-17 overall home victory, winning on both rinks against Chardstock.

There was no such joy however for the B team who suffered a heavy loss at Heavitree to come away pointless.

The C team also lost on both rinks at home to Hemyock, but then shared the spoils away at Marina (Dawlish), with both teams winning one rink each, as a close contest ended 36-all.

The triple of Peter Sydenham, Patrick McCahearty and skip Tony Dealler were Park's winning rink.

In friendly matches, Pinces Gardens (Exeter) won fairly comfortably at Phear Park, winning three of the four rinks, and 88-47 overall. Rick Tatchell, Doreen Pope and skip Simon Weclawek were the sole successful triple of the day, winning by 24-16.

A better day followed at North Tawton, with an overall victory to Park of 83-49. David Downden, John Anderson and skip Mike Ebdon; Bob Baker, John Dill and skip Brian Summers were the winning rinks, with John Horne, Mike Killoran and skip Rod Davidson drawing their match 14-14.