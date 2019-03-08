Advanced search

Phear Park A top Division Four of the O60s Triples League

PUBLISHED: 21:22 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:22 02 July 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Sunny days returned to Phear Park last week as the weather finally produced some lovely bowls-playing conditions, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

Whilst an away match to Seaton was abandoned after 14 ends, fixtures against Sidmouth, Heavitree (Exeter) and Okehampton were completed in glorious weather and friendly rivalry.

The sun certainly shone on the triples of John Horne, Roland Heale and skip Simon Weclawek; Margaret Ratcliffe, Mike Killoran and skip John Anderson; Peter Burch, Joan Cowing and skip Brian Halsey, who secured an overall 72-56 win at home against Sidmouth. The other triple of Christine Hatchard, Ron Rooke and skip Bob Baker drew on their rink, so almost achieving a clean sweep for Park.

A visit to Heavitree followed, where Park lost overall by 98-77, albeit winning two of the five triples. The successful rinks were Sue Smith, Rod Henderson (kindly loaned by Heavitree) and skip Rod Davidson (17-15), and a superb performance by John Horne, Roland Heale and skip David Evans (23-7).

Okehampton next, where their annual dog show next door provided interest for some (ok, me) before the match.

Only the captain's triple of John Horne, Margaret Ratcliffe and skip Paul Beresford (Capt) were successful, with Park's other three triples going down to a very good Okehampton side. The hosts won overall by 76-56.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, both the B and C teams lost at home to Ottery St Mary and Uffculme respectively.

However, the A team had a more successful afternoon at Crediton, winning on one rink by five points, and drawing on the other.

The winning rink was Brian Summers, Rod Davidson and David Adams, whilst the Park rink that drew were Gordon Cooke, Peter Ebdon and Tony Hanson.

This rink were, at one stage, 17-1 down! However, they served up a super fight back to eventually secure the draw, and so contributed to the A team garnering another seven points, which means that, at time of writing, they are top of Division Four! Very well done, to all involved.

