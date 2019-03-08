Phear Park A seal promotion from Division Four of the Over-60s Triples League

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition.

The men's A team have sealed promotion from Division Four of the Exeter & District Over-60s League, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

A fine overall win at Madeira 39-33 ensured at least second place in the division and a win in their final game at home to Crediton will see the Park side finishing top of the league (no pressure then)!

The winning triple of Brian Summers, Rod Davidson and skip Mike Ebdon secured the six points with an excellent 27-14 win. Well done!

The B team were also triumphant, taking maximum points in a home win to a good Wellington side. Triples of Paul Beresford, John Whyte, skip Simon Weclawek and John Horne, Roland Heale, skip John Anderson won 19-12 and 14-11 respectively, to take a fine 10 shot overall victory.

No such joy for the C team though, as they were heavily defeated on both rinks against Sidmouth to remain firmly rooted to the foot of Division Eight.

It was a busy week for friendlies with matches against Topsham, Madeira and Budleigh. Although only winning two of the five triples against Topsham, Park ran out overall winners 78-73, thanks to an overwhelming 32-2 win by Sue Smith, John Anderson and skip Simon Weklawek.

The captain's rink of John Horne, Paul Beresford and skip Sarah Westacott came back from 5-13 down, after 13 ends, to claim victory 15-14, with a winning shot on the final end!

At the reverse away to Madeira, Park only lost on one rink, with one drawn but narrowly lost overall 65-68.

It was, however, a great afternoon with our friends and neighbours, with the winning triples being Mike Passmore, Mike Killoran, skip Sarah Westacott, and Kay Beresford, Peter Burch, and skip Brian Summers, who came from behind after tea to win 17-15.

Only one triple won at Budleigh, on what was a very hot and sunny day, with Sue Smith, Roland Heale and skip John Pope taking three shots on the final end to win 22-21.

Alas, not enough to prevent an overall win to neighbours Budleigh 73-61.

Never mind, the company was convivial, and the after-match drinks went down very well, especially when we found out about the cricket! That chap Stokes can play for us anytime he wants!