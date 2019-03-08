Advanced search

Phear Park A are well and truly 'carpeted' at Axminster

PUBLISHED: 08:17 31 July 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

With an away game at Exeter St Thomas cancelled, there are four mixed triple friendly matches to report on this week, with a 50 per cent success rate for Phear Park, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

A home win against neighbours Budleigh Salterton saw the winning triples of Bob Baker, Christine Hatchard and skip Rod Davidson; Doreen Pope, Mike Killoran and skip Brian Summers help secure an overall win for Park at 65-63.

The other overall victory was at home to Hatherleigh, where Park won all four triples. Well done to John Horne, Roland Heale and skip Brian Summers; Sue Smith, Rick Tatchell (captain of the day) and skip John Anderson; John Robins, Margaret Ratcliffe and skip Rod Davidson; and Marg Lock, Mike Passmore and skip Simon Weclawek who secured the spoils with an emphatic 71-48 overall win.

On to a home game against Exonia (Exeter) where the triple of John Horne, Christine Hatchard and skip Brian Summers; and a rink of Margaret Ratcliffe, David Downden, Ron Rooke and skip Simon Weclawek both narrowly won. Unfortunately defeat on the remaining rink meant an overall loss to Park of 45-51.

Our friends from Chudleigh took two of the five triples, with one being drawn. Again, defeat on the remaining rinks saw Chudleigh safely to an overall win of 92-69.

The triples of Kay Beresford, Sue Smith and skip Brian Halsey; and Liz Nelson, Paul Beresford and skip David Evans were Park's winning sides, with Margaret Ratcliffe, Roland Heale and skip John Anderson drawing their match.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, only the B team secured points with an overall 32-28 win at home to Culm Vale. The triple of John Horne, Roland Heale and skip John Pope was victorious with a good 24-11 win.

Following on from some very good recent results, the A team, sadly, were carpeted at Axminster on both rinks, and it was no better for the C team who also lost on both rinks at home to Wellington (Somerset). Hopefully, better days ahead with the important fixtures coming up this week!

