Pete Hillman impresses as he comes from behind to book last eight berth

PUBLISHED: 11:03 27 July 2020

Budleigh bowlers in action during club competition matches. Picture: DAVID ROBERTS

Another two days of competitive bowling at Cricketfield Lane has seen great progress in the summer competitions, writes David Roberts.

All club competitions are now at a well-advanced stage and, in the recent action, the only problem has been inclement weather with players needing to dodge heavy showers whole contesting some high-quality matches.

The men’s singles championship has reached the quarter-final stage and, in the latest games, without doubt, the pick of the matches saw Peter Hillman come from behind over the final ends to take the tie 22-19 against David Tomlinson.

Tony Gooding started well and never looked back as he defeated Tony Mackness 22-14 whilst Norman Upchurch booked his place in the last eight courtesy of a 22-14 win over Graham Rant. To complete the last eight line-up, Andrew Skudder, who has been playing well this summer, pulled away in the closing stages to overcome Gerry Roberts 22-12.

In the men’s two-wood competition, Paul Griffin impressively qualified from Group Four to book a quarter-final berth after he played his way through the group stages undefeated whilst Brian Ward and David Tomlinson have also qualified for the last eight from Group Three.

There were wins also for David Roberts, Ralph Cartwright, Peter Hillman, Tony Gooding, Norman Upchurch and Bryan Membery, and, with a number of matches still to play, the remaining five quarter-final positions are still up for grabs.

In the ladies’ singles championship round-robin, Ann Vincent once again showed great form to win 22-6 and Hilary Medley kept up her high standards and came from behind to win the last two ends to defeat Melissa Camp 21-19.

Rosemary Carter, resuming her love for bowls having recently re-joined the club, recorded two impressive wins against top lady bowlers Gwen Hurst and Marilyn Jackson 21-17 and 21-14 respectively.

Melissa Camp won a close encounter against Mo Bond in the 106 competition 111-98 whilst Hilary Medley and Gwen Hurst played out an exciting two-wood match, and, on this occasion, it was Gwen who won through 16-15.

In the men’s pairs, Brian Ward and David Roberts had a convincing 29-9 win to book a semi-final berth while, in the mixed pairs, Mo Bond and Andrew Skudder fought off a great comeback from Diana Chance and Gerry Roberts to hold on and take the match 22-18.

A big thank you, once agai,n to all players participating in the competitions - having made a great start to the early rounds through the organised days the club is now encouraging players to arrange their outstanding matches over the next two/three weeks to keep the momentum of the competitions going.

