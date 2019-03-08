Perrott powers way to three titles at Madeira indoor finals

Bob Caddy Two wood winner Mark Perrott (right) runner-up Andy Lock and Madeira club presidenty Jacky Howle. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

The Maderia indoor finals were a compelling affair that took place from Friday night through to Sunday, writes Jean Healey.

Gooding three-wood winners Sue lampey and Sandie Cox. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Gooding three-wood winners Sue lampey and Sandie Cox. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

The three ladies, Jan Roberts, Catherine King and Janine Orchard, who had done so well the week before at the national finals, were back in Exmouth for the club finals and, on Friday, we saw the Keith Ewins Open Triples, when Janine Orchard, husband Mike and Joy Penberthy lost to good play from Cliff Skinner, Mike Gorman and Terry Reardon, who won 23-6.

In the Bob Caddy two wood singles, orange bowls were in evidence and Mark Perrott's tactics won the game against Andy Lock by 22 shots to 14.

Then followed the Dora Wilson two-wood ladies' triples when Catherine King, Myra Furminger and Fay Hughes had a close game to win 16-14 over Sharon Darton, Jill Perrin and Sandie Cox.

Madeira's men champiosnhiip winner Graham Clarkson with Madeira president Jacky Howle. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Madeira's men champiosnhiip winner Graham Clarkson with Madeira president Jacky Howle. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

The final match on Friday was a close battle in the Grace Mathews two-wood singles when Jan Roberts only just lost by one on the final end to constant rival Sue Harriott.

Saturday morning saw two rinks in play, the men's pairs and Frank Deves mixed pairs.

The men's pairs was won by Terry Reardon and David Tucker at 21-12 against Ken Roberts and Neil Pond in an exciting final.

In the mixed pairs, Graham Clarkson partnered Dee Norman to win 26-18 against Ken Roberts and Dee Williams, a battle of the 'Dees' as leads.

Dora Wilson two-wood triples winners Myra Furminger, Catherine King and Fay Hughes. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Dora Wilson two-wood triples winners Myra Furminger, Catherine King and Fay Hughes. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

This was followed by the ladies' championship singles when Sandie Cox met Devon champion Sue Harriott, who showed her skills to win again at 21-10.

Then Mark Perrott played again, this time for the Bob Burch Open Singles when he beat Mike Gorman 22-9.

The final game for Saturday was the Francis Newton Open Handicap Singles when Graham Clarkson played again, this time against Rob Walker, who had a convincing win at 22-9.

Sunday morning started with ladies' self-select triples when Jill Perrin, Dee Norman and Joy Penberthy met the National triples team of Jan Roberts, Catherine King and Janine Orchard and held them to a close game with a final result 19-15, to the champions.

Madeira men's pairs winners David Tucker and Terry Reardon. Picture MBC Madeira men's pairs winners David Tucker and Terry Reardon. Picture MBC

In the men's club singles championship, Graham Clarkson met Rob Walker again, but this time he managed to win 21-9. In the Gooding three-wood ladies' pairs, it was third time lucky for for Sandie Cox, who, with her late substitute partner Sue Lampey, won 23-14 against Jenny Charles and Margaret Mahon.

The final match was the men's self-select triples with 'New Order', a team that included Mark Perrott, Graham Clarkson and Neil Pond, taking on 'Hustlers', comprising Terry Reardon, Cliff Skinner and Rob Prescott, with 'New Order' winning both sets.

It was an excellent weekend of bowling, ably organized by Dee Norman and Gordon Medlock, which was enjoyed by the many who came to watch and support and to enjoy the lunches and teas provided by so many in the kitchen. Many thanks, to markers, umpires and to all involved giving up their time for the enjoyment of others.

Francis Newton Open Handicap singles winner Rob Walker (right) and Graham Clarkson. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Francis Newton Open Handicap singles winner Rob Walker (right) and Graham Clarkson. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Fran Deves pairs winners Graham Clarkson and Deirdre Norman. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Fran Deves pairs winners Graham Clarkson and Deirdre Norman. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Self-select triples runners-up Jill Perrin, Joy Penberthy and Dee Norman. Picture MDEIRA BOWLS CLUB Self-select triples runners-up Jill Perrin, Joy Penberthy and Dee Norman. Picture MDEIRA BOWLS CLUB