Perfect Peiris performance on great day for Budleigh

Chathura Peiris enjoyed a dream day with bat and ball as Budleigh Salterton took the East Devon plaudits with a comfortable win over Exmouth in the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

The victory for Budleigh moved them to second in the table but, while local pride will sting for a few days, Exmouth remain in a strong position, as they are 20 points clear at the top.

Jason Niemand (24) and Cameron Kidd (18) put on 34 for the second wicket but Exmouth were under pressure when Jack England trapped Kidd leg before.

It was a bad toss to lose for Exmouth and their batting line-up was quickly under pressure, as Peiris dismissed James Horler for a duck, James Doble taking the catch. England then enjoyed a mesmerising spell of bowling, removing Finley Marks, Sam Goodier and George Greenway for just four runs between them.

While England finished with terrific figures of 4/26, Peiris was the tormentor of the tail once Ed Doble had claimed the important wicket of Niemand. Matthew Kimber offered some resistance with a 21 but Peiris still ended with 5/23.

Defending just 82, Exmouth did make a bright start with George Greenway removing Marc Troman for a duck but Peiris joined Dylan Penberthy-Hutchings (16) at the crease and then Max Mejzner (17). Lawrence and George Greenway both claimed wickets but Peiris’ 37 not out was enough for a memorable Budleigh triumph.

Exmouth captain Lawrence Greenway told the DCL website it was a bad day to be batting first, but that was not the reason for Exmouth’s downfall.

“We would have bowled too, however the wicket didn't play as badly as it looked it would,” said the Exmouth skipper.

“Budleigh just bowled straight and we kept losing wickets consistently, trying to play too aggressively instead of applying ourselves and batting time.

“Had we got 30 or 40 more it would have been very interesting. Defending 80 was always going to be extremely difficult and Peiris played very sensibly and guided them home.

“Credit to Budleigh they deserved the win, far the better side.”

Sponsors enjoy their day at Budleigh - Credit: Budleigh Salterton CC



