Peninsula season starts with a flurry of goals

Published: 12:00 AM August 10, 2021

The new season is up and running in the South-West Peninsula League and Axminster Town took many of the headlines with a thumping 5-0 victory over Newton Abbot Spurs

Brixham won the first game last Tuesday, defeating Ivybridge Town 4-0 and Bovey Tracey were too strong for Dartmouth, winning 3-0 in the Friday night fixture.

The newly-formed Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police side suffered a humbling welcome to the League, as they were trounced 6-0 by visitors Plymouth Marjon.

Ottery defeated Sidmouth 3-1 in the local derby and Torpoint Athletic will again be a side to watch, as they won 3-0 at newly-promoted Okehampton Argyle.

Cullompton Rangers and Elburton Villa both suffered 2-0 home defeats to Holsworthy and Torridgeside respectively. The final game was also a 2-0 success for Torrington at home to Elmore.

It is another packed schedule in midweek and hopefully non-stop football for the next nine months.