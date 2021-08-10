News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Peninsula season starts with a flurry of goals

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM August 10, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

The new season is up and running in the South-West Peninsula League and Axminster Town took many of the headlines with a thumping 5-0 victory over Newton Abbot Spurs 
Brixham won the first game last Tuesday, defeating Ivybridge Town 4-0 and Bovey Tracey were too strong for Dartmouth, winning 3-0 in the Friday night fixture. 
The newly-formed Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police side suffered a humbling welcome to the League, as they were trounced 6-0 by visitors Plymouth Marjon. 
Ottery defeated Sidmouth 3-1 in the local derby and Torpoint Athletic will again be a side to watch, as they won 3-0 at newly-promoted Okehampton Argyle. 
Cullompton Rangers and Elburton Villa both suffered 2-0 home defeats to Holsworthy and Torridgeside respectively. The final game was also a 2-0 success for Torrington at home to Elmore. 
It is another packed schedule in midweek and hopefully non-stop football for the next nine months. 

