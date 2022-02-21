Peninsula programme decimated by Storm Eunice

There was just one game that survived Storm Eunice in the East Division of the South-West Peninsula League and it turned out to be a vital game down the bottom.

Somehow, the pitch at Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police survived the visit of Torrington and it would be the North Devon side that came away with a 2-1 triumph, ending a recent run of eight games without a victory.

While the outcome was tough on Stoke, who sit bottom with just four points, Torrington can breathe a little easier with a success that moves them safely into the mid-table pack. George Bartlett and Jed Harper-Penman scored the goals for the Super Greens.

Weather permitting, Stoke will host Axminster Town this weekend, Sidmouth Town have the tough challenge of continuing their survival bid at home to third-placed Newton Abbot Spurs. Torrington will fancy their chances at struggling Ottery and Torridgeside will be favourites at home to Elburton Villa.