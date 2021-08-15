Fishermen flying in the Peninsula League

Published: 7:58 AM August 15, 2021

Brixham have emerged as the early pace-setters in the Peninsula League East Division, as the Fishermen made it three successive wins with a confident 4-2 triumph at Torridgeside.

Unfortunately, the games between Ottery and Okehampton, and Sidmouth v Crediton were both postponed due to Covid, but five more games did go ahead.

Torrington currently hold second position following their impressive 5-1 win over Plymouth Marjon and Torpoint Athletic are again looking strong, as they dismissed Elmore at home, also with a 5-1 scoreline.

Cullompton Rangers kept up the 5-1 trend and recorded their first win of the season at Elburton Villa. In the final game, Ivybridge Town defeated Newton Abbot Spurs.

After five games in midweek, one of the stand-out fixtures this weekend will see Axminster Town looking to continue their excellent start at home to a dangerous Torrington. Ottery travel to Elburton and Sidmouth are also in Plymouth, taking on Marjon.