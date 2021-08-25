Peninsula Football Round-Up

Published: 12:00 AM August 25, 2021

The weekend start with a 6-2 win for Bovey Tracey over Honiton in the Peninsula League East Division and Bovey are one of four leading sides on a maximum nine points.

Axminster Town joined that quartet with a 2-0 win at home to Torrington, Torpoint Athletic are in there following their battling 2-1 victory at Cullompton Rangers. The other top team, Brixham, had a weekend off.

It has been a tough start to the season for Sidmouth Town, as they suffered a second loss, 3-0 at Plymouth Marjon, while neighbours Ottery St Mary were superb in winning 4-3 at Elburton Villa.

The other games ended in a 4-1 win for Newton Abbot Spurs at Crediton and Okehampton Argyle beat Ivybridge 3-1.

There was a packed midweek schedule again, with the highlight a local derby between Honiton and Axminster.

Ottery host Torridgeside this weekend but the other local teams are on the road. Axminster travel to Holsworthy, Sidmouth are at Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police, and Honiton face Torrington.