Overtime the theme in local rugby

Published: 2:04 PM October 4, 2021

'Overtime' penalties spelled joy for Exmouth and pain for Withycombe on another dramatic weekend of East Devon rugby contrasting fortunes.

George Meadows was the Cockles' hero as a see-saw contest against first-time visitors Royal Wootton Bassett came down to his all-or-nothing penalty in the Tribute SW Premier Division.

Tries by Lewis Gerran and Charlie Gibbings had helped to keep Exmouth in contention, but it was all down to Meadows from 40 metres at 17-18 with the clock in the red.

He had missed from closer earlier in the game, but he defied the wet conditions to hit the one that mattered right - even if he needed the crossbar to help it over…20-18!

The win lifts Exmouth up to fourth place ahead of a trip to Bournemouth (3rd) this Saturday, with Exeter University still top after edging Bournemouth 28-25.

Cornwall & Devon Division Withycombe had pipped Saltash (22-21) with a last-gasp Dave Thornton try at Raleigh Park the week before, and they led Hayle 12-10 as 'no time' approached in Cornwall.

Then, not only did they concede a penalty, but the referee advanced it ten yards and that was enough for Hayle to snatch it 13-12!

Having endured a frustrating first few weeks of the South West One season, Sidmouth followed up their overdue opening win against North Petherton by travelling to Cheltenham and beating Old Patesians 18-13.

But Withycombe's divisional rivals Topsham suffered their first defeat, losing 9-17 away to Plymstock Albion Oaks.

It drops them to fourth place - unbeaten Bude are the new leaders ahead of Pirates Amateurs (Penzance) and Torquay Athletic.

This Saturday's fixtures for our local clubs include: SW Premier - Bournemouth v Exmouth; South West One - Wellington v Sidmouth; Cornwall & Devon - Withycombe v Tavistock, Topsham v Saltash.