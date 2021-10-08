Outstanding London Marathon performances from Exmouth Harriers

Published: 7:53 AM October 8, 2021

Seven Exmouth Harriers lined up at Blackheath with over 36,000 other runners for the start of the 41st running of the London Marathon.

On the same day, two Exmouth Harriers completed their 26.2 miles virtually around East Devon as they took part in the Virtual London Marathon and Chris Murrin competed in his 91st Marathon in Dorset.

It was a perfect day for running through the streets of London with blue sky and sunshine, a cooling westerly breeze and a temperature of 12 degrees at the 9.30am start, rising to 15 degrees by 1pm.

The seven Harriers in London were supported by a number of fellow Harriers, plus friends and family, who cheered them on at various places around the 26.2 mile course.

In the actual race, three Harriers finished inside three hours, with Oli White first across the finishing line in a new personal best time of 2.46.55, closely followed by Dave Tomlin in 2.51.53 and Mike Musgrove recording his third fastest London time of 2.56.33.

Alice Kelly was the next to finish in an excellent new personal best of 3.16.06. Jon Mill, running his first ever marathon, finished in a superb time of 3.24.46, with Kelly Thomas also running a marvellous time of 3.27.03.

Nathan Sheehy completed the Harriers finishers crossing the line in The Mall in 3.58.31, which was amazing, as he has not been able to train and race for almost 12 months due to a series of injuries.

In the virtual run, Andy Place completed his first ever 26.2 miles in a great time of 4.11.48 and Lisa Hatchard ran the 26.2 miles supporting a friend in 5.51.23.

Whilst nine of his club mates were involved with the London Marathon, Chris Murrin ran his 91st marathon in the Hangers Heroes Marathon Challenge on the Dorset Coast, finishing in 4th place.

London Marathon Race Results: 845th Oli White 2.46.55; 1,151st Dave Tomlin 2.51.53; 1,633rd Mike Musgrove 2.56.33; 3,839th Alice Kelly 3.16.09; 5,024th Jon Mill 3.24.46; 5,407th Kelly Thomas 3.27.03; 12,197th Nathan Sheehy 3.58.31.

Virtual London Marathon Results: 2,759th Andrew Place 4.11.48; 11,315th Lisa Hatchard 5.51.23.

