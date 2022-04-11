News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Outdoor & Indoor Bowls in historic Budleigh Salterton

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM April 11, 2021
Updated: 2:39 PM April 11, 2022
Mo Bond - Runner up & Melissa Camp Ladies Club Champion with Gwen Hurst marker

Mo Bond - Runner up & Melissa Camp Ladies Club Champion with Gwen Hurst marker

Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club is a sub-section of Budleigh Salterton Games Club which also has Tennis and Bridge sections. It is one of the oldest bowls clubs in Devon, formed in 1903 and situated in the seaside town of Budleigh Salterton, 12 miles from the county town of Exeter. 

The club has 6 outdoor rinks plus 2 indoor rinks, a clubhouse with changing rooms, modern kitchen facilities, bar and function rooms where social, Bridge and Mah Jong activities are held. A large free car parking area is provided on the club grounds. 

Members can join for just one or any number of activities, current subscription rates are shown on the Membership page of the club website. 

Visitors and Touring Teams are most welcome. For further information and bookings, visit the contact us section on the club website. The club also has a number of members who provide tuition FREE of charge. 

Winner of the Mens’ 2 Wood Competition. (R-L) Simon Weclawek with runner up Paul Griffin & Marker Mike Clark

Winner of the Mens' 2 Wood Competition. (R-L) Simon Weclawek with runner up Paul Griffin & Marker Mike Clark

Winner of the Ladies’ 106 - Gwen Hurst (Centre) with runner up Mo Bond & Competition Secretary Hilary Medley

Winner of the Ladies' 106 - Gwen Hurst (Centre) with runner up Mo Bond & Competition Secretary Hilary Medley

Winner of the Mens’ 106 - Tony Lim (Centre) with runner up Simon Weclawek & Marker Andy Skudder

Winner of the Mens' 106 - Tony Lim (Centre) with runner up Simon Weclawek & Marker Andy Skudder


