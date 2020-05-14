Advanced search

Otterton bike ace Baxter set to go even faster after netting super sponsorship

PUBLISHED: 14:52 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 14 May 2020

Baxter Williams on his new bike which has been sponsored for him by Sarah Dunn and Big Pauls of Cotford, Sidbury. Picture GARY WILLIAMS

Baxter Williams on his new bike which has been sponsored for him by Sarah Dunn and Big Pauls of Cotford, Sidbury. Picture GARY WILLIAMS

Baxter Williams has taken this opportunity, while the tracks are closed, to purchase his new drag bike for the coming season, writes Steve Birley.

Baxter Williams's new bike which is a Kawasaki ZZR1100 D Series and the Otterton-based youngster will be racing it at local meetings as soon as the current Coronovirus restrictions are lifted. Picture GARY WILLIAMSBaxter Williams's new bike which is a Kawasaki ZZR1100 D Series and the Otterton-based youngster will be racing it at local meetings as soon as the current Coronovirus restrictions are lifted. Picture GARY WILLIAMS

The Otterton-based 15-year-old turns 16 later this year and so will be able to begin competing on the new bike which is a Kawasaki ZZR1100 D Series.

The new bike can rattle through a quarter-of-a-mile in just 10.1 seconds This missile can achieve a 1/4 mile in 10.1 seconds which, if that distance/time is achieved would mean a top speed of 179mph and 148hp!

The ‘Sarah Dunn’ & ‘Big Paul’s’ sponsored bike will be a regular competitive bike at events near and far in the Straightliners series and he is looking forward to racing alongside East Devon drag ace Mark Wolfy Smith among many others.

Baxter’s father, Gary says: “We must say a massive round of thanks to his two main sponsors, Sarah Dunn and Big Pauls of Cotford, Sidbury for their terrific support in helping him to reach new heights!”

Gary continued: “It goes without saying that I am extremely proud of him and his achievements and am also looking forward to racing him on a matching ZZR1100, though I’m certain he will be me nipping at his heels!”

At the moment, with the country in the grip of the Coronavirus pandemic there is no racing whatsoever, but as soon as the lockdown restrictions are relaxed you can be sure to see our local drag racing aces flying down a track near you!

