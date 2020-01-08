Advanced search

Opening Ashbury Dental Care Evening league meeting of the year sees narrow win for the Budleigh Buzzhawks

PUBLISHED: 11:58 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 08 January 2020

Bowls

Bowls

Archant

The final friendly of the year, at Madeira, ended in a narrow win for Budleigh, who benefited from the loan of three members from the home side, writes Ann Huish.

The chief architect of victory was Mo Bond, whose rink won by 26 to 17 while captain Joan Shaw's team hit a purple patch on ends 18 to 20 where they scored a dozen shots and that allowed them to win by 22 to 19.

Leighton Burston skipped his Madeira rink to a 30-13 victory, resulting in aggregate scores of 61-56. Given the hosts' usual warm welcome, this was a very pleasant note on which to complete the 2019 fixtures.

The first Ashbury Dental Care Evening League fixture of 2020 pitted the Exonia Eagles against the Budleigh Buzzhawks and, although rink honours were shared, the Buzzhawks took four league points with aggregate scores of 24 shots to 22.

Dick Mitchell and Peter Cooper, with a 13-10 win over strong opposition, earned points which might prove to be crucial in the final league table placings.

Paul Griffin's trio almost made it a clean sweep but were unlucky to lose by a single on the final end.

A mixed home friendly with Honiton, overseen by captain Lilian Grainger, ended with one rink win apiece.

Ann Vincent, Bob Clifford, Joan Shaw and Gerry Roberts were in fine form and trounced their opponents, winning by 25 shots to 9, while a modest seven shots loss on the second rink resulted in combined scores of Budleigh 37, Honiton 28.

Most Read

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino’s tail in busy road after it was broken apart

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

‘Mindless’ vandals target Exmouth’s dino trail again

A damaged dinosaur in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Jake Hull

Death of Budleigh man who stepped in front of a train was suicide, inquest heard.

County Hall. Ref exe 04-17 5978. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Exmouth revellers celebrate the start of 2020 in style

Exmouth celebrates the start of 2020 on New Year's Eve, 2019. Picture: Gabrielle Garland

Witness saw male dump vandalised dino’s tail in busy road after it was broken apart

The damaged tail of a dinosaur model in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Leyann Meldrum

The doctor is out – Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

‘Mindless’ vandals target Exmouth’s dino trail again

A damaged dinosaur in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Jake Hull

Death of Budleigh man who stepped in front of a train was suicide, inquest heard.

County Hall. Ref exe 04-17 5978. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - reaction to the Tuesday night cup win at Shepton Mallet

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Hawes stars as two players net hat-tricks in big Blues U14s win at Culm Sampford Lions

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-14s win at Culm Sampford Lions. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Opening Ashbury Dental Care Evening league meeting of the year sees narrow win for the Budleigh Buzzhawks

Bowls

Lucas and Rowsell net hat-tricks in Town U14s win at Copplestone

Football on pitch

Chudley nets a double as Budleigh see off Chudleigh

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists