Opening Ashbury Dental Care Evening league meeting of the year sees narrow win for the Budleigh Buzzhawks

Bowls Archant

The final friendly of the year, at Madeira, ended in a narrow win for Budleigh, who benefited from the loan of three members from the home side, writes Ann Huish.

The chief architect of victory was Mo Bond, whose rink won by 26 to 17 while captain Joan Shaw's team hit a purple patch on ends 18 to 20 where they scored a dozen shots and that allowed them to win by 22 to 19.

Leighton Burston skipped his Madeira rink to a 30-13 victory, resulting in aggregate scores of 61-56. Given the hosts' usual warm welcome, this was a very pleasant note on which to complete the 2019 fixtures.

The first Ashbury Dental Care Evening League fixture of 2020 pitted the Exonia Eagles against the Budleigh Buzzhawks and, although rink honours were shared, the Buzzhawks took four league points with aggregate scores of 24 shots to 22.

Dick Mitchell and Peter Cooper, with a 13-10 win over strong opposition, earned points which might prove to be crucial in the final league table placings.

Paul Griffin's trio almost made it a clean sweep but were unlucky to lose by a single on the final end.

A mixed home friendly with Honiton, overseen by captain Lilian Grainger, ended with one rink win apiece.

Ann Vincent, Bob Clifford, Joan Shaw and Gerry Roberts were in fine form and trounced their opponents, winning by 25 shots to 9, while a modest seven shots loss on the second rink resulted in combined scores of Budleigh 37, Honiton 28.