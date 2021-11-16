Nomads and Quins take centre stage

The eagerly anticipated clash for Exmouth Nomads with the Exeter Engineers did not disappoint. Exmouth Nomads, looking to keep their top spot in Devon Merit Table 2, were certainly tested by a strong university campus outfit before running out 25-21 winners.

The home side came from behind, trailing 12-14 at half time, and the score moved in the wrong direction immediately after half time, 12-21 to the Engineers. Despite their pressure through the rest of the half, the Engineers could not find another score.

A Rich Cadywould drop goal and penalty moved the score closer, 18-21. The game closed out with a drive from a penalty close to full time. A converted try for the win. Try scorers were Eddie Hooper, Ross Matthews and Dave Wellbeloved, with Cadywould adding 10 points from his reliable boot.

The victory keeps Exmouth Nomads at the Top of the Table. Next up, Exeter Athletic visit the Imperial Ground on Saturday 20th November.

On the road in Plymouth, Exmouth Quins could not overcome a strong Devonport Services outfit. A lively encounter could have gone either way through the afternoon, however the hosts took the game 24-31.

The lead changed hands a couple of times in the first half, although Services led 10-24 at the break. Despite a fightback, Quins could not get back on level terms, the last play of the game could have claimed a possible draw. Arguably, the Cockles should have been awarded a penalty try after several defender infringements on the Services line. Eventually, though, the home side were good for their win.

For their endeavour, The Cockles did secure two bonus points despite losing, with four tries from Jack Downie (2), James Goss & Jevon Dry. Lloyd Murrin kicked two conversions.

The result sees Exmouth in the top 5 league places and the four teams above have all played more games at this stage. Sidmouth away on Saturday 20th will provide a tough test for the young squad.

The Cockles will attempt to become the first team to beat leaders Exeter University in the Tribute SW Premier Division this Saturday at Topsham Road.

Quins Jack Downie - Credit: Devonport Services

Quins James Goss - Credit: Devonport Services

Quins on the charge - Credit: Devonport Services



