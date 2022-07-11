Niemand shines as Exmouth return to winning form

Exmouth reasserted their authority at the top of the A Division in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League, while Budleigh went down in a batting-fest at Kilmington.

Budleigh had stunned leaders Exmouth in the previous round of fixtures and the challenge was set to the Maer men with a visit from mid-table Exeter CC.

George Greenway gave Exmouth the perfect start, removing opener Ben Abrahams for one, Dan Pyle taking the catch. Greenway then grabbed the catch to dismiss Finlay Hill for four from the bowling of Cameron Kidd.

The visitors settled with a partnership of 63 but the middle order was dismantled by a quick burst of wickets, including a sharp run out from the influential Jason Niemand, who followed that with two dismissals with the ball.

The Exeter total of 204 all out always looked flimsy, especially with the inspired Niemand at the top of the Exmouth batting order.

James Horler contributed 25 in an opening stand of 77 but Niemand was the man to watch, as he dominated the innings with a superb unbeaten 106 from 101 balls. Exmouth won by five wickets with more than ten overs to spare.

Budleigh travelled to Kilmington with hopes high of building on the victory over Exmouth and they made a steady start with the ball, Edward Doble removing three of the Kilmington top four.

The score was at 78/4 and Budleigh in a good position but they were then hit very hard by an astonishing partnership of 230 between Josh Cann and Josh Short.

The batting was simply brilliant, as Cann finished unbeaten on 105 from 84 balls and Short made 111 from 82 deliveries. Oliver Reed added a quick 21 to leave Kilmington on 342/5.

Budleigh lost openers Marc Troman (14) and James Doble (10) but did attempt to achieve the impossible with a delightful partnership of 116 between Chathura Peiris and Max Mejzner.

Peiris was dismissed on 50, while Mejzner made a tremendous 122. There was also a bright half-century from Lloyd Murrin but, despite a great effort, Budleigh fell 23 runs short of the massive target.