Murray wins in first East Devon medal of 2020

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Robin Murray started the new decade on a high as he came out on top in a close fought January medal competition at East Devon Golf Club last Saturday, writes Helen Chivers.

Murray sealed victory with a three under par round of nett 67, which included five birdies, finishing one shot clear of Glenn Tucker and Chris Bird and the field of 90 players.

Robin started and finished his round with birdies as he took top spot in Division One, with Glenn coming in with birdies on the second, 12th and 13th holes in his two under par round of nett 68 for second place.

Paul Newcombe was a shot further back in third with a nett 69, beating Robert Dance into fourth place on countback. Kevin Jennings and Andy Pelosi both scored level par rounds of nett 70 with Kevin taking fifth place on countback. The best gross round of the day went to Paul Newcombe with a round of 70 shots - his better back nine seeing him take the honours ahead of Robin Murray. Chris Bird's two under par nett 68 (including a birdie two on the par three fourth hole) saw him finish first in Division Two, two shots clear of Matthew Smith in second with a level par round of nett 70. Duncan Goldsworthy and Chris Taunton were a shot further back on nett 71, with Duncan taking third place on countback.

Paul Heys was the best of three players on nett 72, taking fifth place with his better back nine ahead of Neil Sear and Geoff Millardship.

Division Three was won by Michael Brookman with a level par nett 70, a round that included a birdie three on the par four 15th hole. Ray Dawson took second place on countback from Alex Bannon as they both recorded nett 73's, two shots clear of Neil Rice in fourth.

John Mackie led home a group of six players all on nett 76, taking fifth place on countback from Adrian Woolacott, Glynn Currey, David Beenham, Danny Barrett and Taff Powell.