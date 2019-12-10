Advanced search

Morton storms to victory in December medal

PUBLISHED: 12:07 10 December 2019

John Morton was the winner of the December medal at East Devon Golf Club last Saturday, writes Helen Chivers.

Morton sealed victory with an impressive five under par round of nett 65, which included birdies on the 11th and 17th holes, finishing two shots clear of Philip Benyon and the field of 90 players.

John was three shots clear at the top of Division 2, with Andy Procter taking second place with his two under par nett 68 including birdies on the ninth and 14th holes.

Steve Robinson headed a group of three players on level par nett 70, taking third place on countback from Bob Dawson and David Fish.

Tony Beck was the winner in Division One, taking top spot on countback from Robin Murray and Chris Abraham as they all scored level par rounds of nett 70. All three had birdies aplenty, with Chris having four - on the first, ninth, 11th and 18th - and Robin had the best gross score of the day with 73 shots.

John Pulman took fourth place on countback from Jason Rowbotham and Robert Barnes as they all scored one over par rounds of nett 71.

Division Three was won by Philip Benyon with a three under par nett 67, a round that included a birdie two on the par three 13th hole.

Roy Barber was two shots back in second place with his one under par round of nett 69, and Ray Dawson took third place on level par nett 70.

Taff Powell's better back nine saw him take fourth place ahead of John Mackie as they both returned rounds of nett 72.

