Advanced search

Morey triumphant in East Devon October medal

PUBLISHED: 12:01 17 October 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Emily Morey took the honours in the ladies' October medal competition at East Devon Golf Club last week.

Morey had five birdies on the fifth, ninth, 12th, 14th and 17th holes on her way to her four under par round of nett 70 - an impressive one over gross 75.

Emily was two shots clear at the top of Division One, with Helen Chivers in second on two under par nett 72.

Jane Atkin took third place on countback ahead of Nina Hawkins as they both recorded one over par rounds of nett 75, with Jenny Dobel fifth with a nett 76.

Annie Dent took first place in Division Two with a three over par nett 77.

Annie was one shot clear of Jasmine Clapson and Julietta Steiner who both recorded nett 78s.

Heather Coles led home a group of three ladies on nett 82, taking fourth place on countback from Jane Morton and Sue Owen-Pawson.

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Drugs raid in Exmouth prompts police investigation

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Are potholes, parking and pavements your main issues in Exmouth?

Exmouth councillor Jeff Trail. Ref exe 08 19TI 0283. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Drugs raid in Exmouth prompts police investigation

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Are potholes, parking and pavements your main issues in Exmouth?

Exmouth councillor Jeff Trail. Ref exe 08 19TI 0283. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Morey triumphant in East Devon October medal

Golf club and ball

Dom Bess and Craig Overton among Devon players involved in The Hundred draft

Dom Bess pictured on Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Exmouth kite boarder Guy Bridge nets medal win at inaugural World Beach Games in Qatar

Guy Bridge (right) with the other medalists in the men’s kite foil competition on the final day of competition at the Inaugural World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar. Picture: TEAM GB

Exmouth Town net eighth straight win with midweek home success over Street

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists