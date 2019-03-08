Morey triumphant in East Devon October medal

Golf club and ball Archant

Emily Morey took the honours in the ladies' October medal competition at East Devon Golf Club last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Morey had five birdies on the fifth, ninth, 12th, 14th and 17th holes on her way to her four under par round of nett 70 - an impressive one over gross 75.

Emily was two shots clear at the top of Division One, with Helen Chivers in second on two under par nett 72.

Jane Atkin took third place on countback ahead of Nina Hawkins as they both recorded one over par rounds of nett 75, with Jenny Dobel fifth with a nett 76.

Annie Dent took first place in Division Two with a three over par nett 77.

Annie was one shot clear of Jasmine Clapson and Julietta Steiner who both recorded nett 78s.

Heather Coles led home a group of three ladies on nett 82, taking fourth place on countback from Jane Morton and Sue Owen-Pawson.