Morey romps to East Devon Golf Club Stableford victory

Golf club and ball Archant

Emily Morey was the clear winner of the ladies October stableford competition at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Playing off a handicap of five, Morey recorded an impressive six under par round of 42 points (which, in actual shots taken was a one under gross round of 73 shots) in leading home the field of 80 ladies.

Emily's round included birdies on the third, fourth, sixth and 14th holes and she was seven shots clear at the top of Division One.

Nina Hawkins was second with a one over par round of 35 points, with Sue Loynes third with 34 points. Eilidh Cameron took fourth place on countback from Jo Goldsworthy and Rowan Edbrooke as they all came in with 33 points.

A level par round of 36 points saw Carol Thomas take top spot in Division Two, two shots clear of Julieta Steiner in second place (34 points).

Linda Knapton lead home a group of six ladies who all score 30 points - taking third place on countback from Frances Owen, Deirdre Mackness, Shirley Horsburgh, Linda Holdway and Teresa Tea.

Division Three was won by Diane Bourne with 31 points, with Heather Coles second on 28 points.

Annette Jenkinson was third on 27 points, with Vikki Bowes taking fourth place on countback from Judith Glover as they both came in with 26 points.