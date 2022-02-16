Mixed weekend for East Budleigh
Mark Auton
- Credit: Submitted
DIV 4- BAMPTON 2 EAST BUDLEIGH RES 2
East Budleigh Reserves gained a well-deserved point from their trip to Bampton last Saturday in Division 4 of the Joma Devon & Exeter League.
On what was a difficult surface, Budleigh struggled to get to grips with the game and it was the hosts that scored the opening goal. Manager Alan Palmer made a couple of tactical changes and it paid dividends as Ben Wilks struck a low drive into the corner of the net.
This lifted Budleigh, who were unlucky not to lead at the break, as Tom Christian was denied by the post from a free-kick.
The Budleigh goal led a charmed life after the interval as the home side upped the tempo and eventually regained the lead to make it 2-1.
The Jays fought to the last and, with a minute to play, Wilks hit another long-range shot that came back off the crossbar for substitute Chris Wardle to coolly slot the rebound.
Skipper Dan Atkinson was outstanding at the heart of the Budleigh defence. This Saturday Budleigh host Millwey Rise at Vicarage Road.
Most Read
- 1 Lympstone Royal Marine branches out into therapy and martial arts training
- 2 Exmouth MP hits out at 'huge hike' in parking charges
- 3 Tom Daley to cycle through East Devon tomorrow during four-day charity challenge
- 4 Man banned after drink driving in Exmouth while THREE TIMES the legal limit
- 5 Community rallies round to take over village pub
- 6 Products from Ikea and John Lewis among those recalled for safety concerns
- 7 Stabbing victim was 'violent and controlling', murder trial hears
- 8 Devon County Council U-turn on charging for disabled parking
- 9 Devon could have fewer bus services if Covid fund isn't extended
- 10 No question about success of Exmouth in Bloom quiz night
EAST DEVON SENIOR CUP- EAST BUDLEIGH 0 ALPHINGTON 4
The scoreline in this cup tie flattered the visitors somewhat, although Alphington deserved to go through.
A deflected free-kick gave the away side the lead. Budleigh went close five minutes before half-time, Sam Balbi denied when set up by Jack Howarth. Unfortunately for Budleigh, the Alphas scored again two minutes later.
Hugo Demetre tried his best to inspire Budleigh in the second half but another deflected shot effectively sealed the tie. As Budleigh pushed bodies forward Jack Greenslade and Darren Everest came closest to a consolation before a late fourth goal.
This Saturday, Budleigh will look to bounce back at league leaders Crediton in Joma League 1.