Mixed weekend for East Budleigh

DIV 4- BAMPTON 2 EAST BUDLEIGH RES 2

East Budleigh Reserves gained a well-deserved point from their trip to Bampton last Saturday in Division 4 of the Joma Devon & Exeter League.

On what was a difficult surface, Budleigh struggled to get to grips with the game and it was the hosts that scored the opening goal. Manager Alan Palmer made a couple of tactical changes and it paid dividends as Ben Wilks struck a low drive into the corner of the net.

This lifted Budleigh, who were unlucky not to lead at the break, as Tom Christian was denied by the post from a free-kick.

The Budleigh goal led a charmed life after the interval as the home side upped the tempo and eventually regained the lead to make it 2-1.

The Jays fought to the last and, with a minute to play, Wilks hit another long-range shot that came back off the crossbar for substitute Chris Wardle to coolly slot the rebound.

Skipper Dan Atkinson was outstanding at the heart of the Budleigh defence. This Saturday Budleigh host Millwey Rise at Vicarage Road.

EAST DEVON SENIOR CUP- EAST BUDLEIGH 0 ALPHINGTON 4

The scoreline in this cup tie flattered the visitors somewhat, although Alphington deserved to go through.

A deflected free-kick gave the away side the lead. Budleigh went close five minutes before half-time, Sam Balbi denied when set up by Jack Howarth. Unfortunately for Budleigh, the Alphas scored again two minutes later.

Hugo Demetre tried his best to inspire Budleigh in the second half but another deflected shot effectively sealed the tie. As Budleigh pushed bodies forward Jack Greenslade and Darren Everest came closest to a consolation before a late fourth goal.

This Saturday, Budleigh will look to bounce back at league leaders Crediton in Joma League 1.