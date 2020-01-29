Mixed fortunes for Madeira bowlers on their visit to Sidmouth

Madeira bowls.

Last week Madeira men sent three rinks to Sidmouth with mixed results, writes Jean Healey.

Ian Munro, with Mike Holmes, Phil Thompson and Mike Norman, won 25-19, basically on the last three ends, after being down 17-19 on the 18th end, but then five shots on one end helped to finally win the game.

David Macaulay, Alan Porter, Dennis Huntley and Vic Doidge gradually caught up to be level on the 20th end, but unfortunately lost two on the last end to finish 22-24. As the third rink was well down the final result was in Sidmouth's favour.

Two ladies' rinks played away at Budleigh, but somehow did not get to grips with the match, although Joan Mansell's team that included Caroline Parker, Sue Burr and Glynis Byrn, stayed in touch at 10-11 with three ends to go, but Budleigh drew away to win 10-18 on that rink and overall by a big margin.

Madeira men then met three rinks from Exeter-based Exonia and managed to win two rinks out of the three.

Brian Poulter, Roy Lemin, Roger Davis and Mike Norman, had a close game and then found a for on the 16th end to gain a final score of 20-13.

David Mansell, David Bromage, Kevin Maclean and Mike Norman, also had a close battle but a three and a two on the last two ends gave final victory at 16-15. Overall it was a win for Madeira, but only by three shots at 50-47.

Madeira ladies then played at home against three triples from Sidmouth. Mary Ann Dowrick, Sandie Worcester and Lyn Hambly had a good win at 16-9, and Ann Doidge, Eileen Burston, and Jude Latta were 20-14 winners, this despite conceding a five on the last end.

Jean Healey, Margaret Humphrey and Sue Burr started off well, but had a close battle in the second half, being ahead on the last end by two, when the opposing skip with her last bowl managed to scatter the head to win by one! However, the overall match honours went to Madeira with a 51-39 score line.