Mixed bag of early season results for Madeira bowlers

The Shaldon bowls team after their success in the finals held at Maedeira. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

The 2019 season has got off to a flying start with a flurry of no less than six friendly fixtures in the first full week and, although it was very cold at times, the rain largely kept its distance, but there was a mixed bag of results for Madeira, writes Jenny Smith.

The action of the week was a home meeting with a Topsham team that pitched up with six mixed rinks for what was certainly a close encounter.

However, it was one that Madeira won, emerging with an eight shot success.

Janine Orchard playing with Richard Prince, Tony Howle and Geoff Furminger achieved the home team's most decisive win of plus 14 shots.

On Tuesday, Madeira hosted Jenny Maunder Cornwall County President's Tour - a prestigious event played over 10 mixed rinks.

Captain Danny Doran said it was a most enjoyable match where everyone made new friends.

Cornwall emerged the victors with plus 25 shots and winning most games, but the best result for the home team was on the rink skipped by Dee Norman playing with three chaps, Trevor Morrish, Denys Huntley and Ian Munro, who achieved a comfortable 22 to 9 shot win.

On Thursday, Madeira men went to Sidmouth and Sidmouth ladies came to Madeira.

Dave Moody was 'captain0f-the-day' for the six men's triples, who received the warmest of welcomes and were subsequently beaten on five rinks!

However, captain Dave and his team of Richard Prince and Rob Prescott did well to win their triples by two shots.

Meanwhile, back at Madeira, the ladies turned the tables with strong wins on three rinks to land the overall match honours by 80 shots to 52 with captain Lyn Eveleigh and her team of lead Sur Burr, Pat Boman and skip Jenny Smith achieving an impressive 29-8 win.

Madeira played a six mixed triples fixture at home against Totnes, losing four games to the visitors and overall by 16 shots. Skip David Macaulay and his team of Margaret Mahon and Lin Halpin had the home team's best result of 21-9.

The final friendly of the week was a six mixed triples away game at Bitton Park, Teignmouth, on bank holiday Sunday.

A very enjoyable afternoon of close-fought and competitive bowling resulting in one win, two draws and three losses for Madeira with the sole winning team the one skipped by Charles Darke playing with Jill Honnor and Angela Denner.

On Saturday Madeira hosted Bowls Devon 2018 finals which were held over from last year due to weather conditions and a clash of dates.

There were no Madeira teams taking part, but it was a busy day for those preparing the greens, manning the bar and providing refreshments.

The results of the finals are as follows: Mixed Pairs - Bradworthy, County Trophy - Shaldon and East of Exe - Seaton.

The men's representative fixtures got under way with the first match in the Exeter and District League at home against Okehampton.

Despite Madeira winning three of the four rinks, the home team won overall by the narrowest of margins - 78-77!

Not to be outdone, the ladies playing in the first game of the Over-50 Triples League against Topsham, made an excellent start, winning on both rinks and overall by 43 shots to 25.