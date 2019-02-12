Miller takes top spot in February stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ali Miller started her year as the East Devon ladies’ captain with victory in the February Stableford, writes Helen Chivers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miller was three shots clear of the rest of the field as she recorded her four under par round of 40 points, with Jane Morton second on 37 points.

Ali topped Silver Division by four shots as Eilidh Cameron took second place with her level par round of 36 points.

Sally Underwood was a shot further back in third place with 35 points with Anne Serle fourth on 34 points.

Sue Loynes claimed fifth spot on countback from Rosemary Pratt as they both scored 33 points.

Jane Morton took top spot in Bronze Division with her one under par round of 37 points, three shots clear of Alison Kent, who took second place on countback from Barbara Middleditch as they both scored 34 points.

Pippa Norman was fourth on 31 points, while Carolyn John’s better back nine helped to take fifth place ahead of Jane Kingsnorth as they both scored 30 points.