Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Miller takes top spot in February stableford

PUBLISHED: 20:57 25 February 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ali Miller started her year as the East Devon ladies’ captain with victory in the February Stableford, writes Helen Chivers.

Miller was three shots clear of the rest of the field as she recorded her four under par round of 40 points, with Jane Morton second on 37 points.

Ali topped Silver Division by four shots as Eilidh Cameron took second place with her level par round of 36 points.

Sally Underwood was a shot further back in third place with 35 points with Anne Serle fourth on 34 points.

Sue Loynes claimed fifth spot on countback from Rosemary Pratt as they both scored 33 points.

Jane Morton took top spot in Bronze Division with her one under par round of 37 points, three shots clear of Alison Kent, who took second place on countback from Barbara Middleditch as they both scored 34 points.

Pippa Norman was fourth on 31 points, while Carolyn John’s better back nine helped to take fifth place ahead of Jane Kingsnorth as they both scored 30 points.

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Miller takes top spot in February stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh edged out in thriller against table-topping Ottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000965. Picture: Terry Ife

More than £1MILLION worth of livestock has been attacked by dogs in South West since 2015

Livestock worth more than £1million has been attacked by dogs in the South West in the last four years. Picture: Getty

Ortiz hat-trick in Exmouth Town U13s defeat

Exmouth Town Under-13s wearing their new kit, provided by Plymouth-based kit manufacturing company SWAZ. Picture NICK JAMES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists