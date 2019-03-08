Advanced search

Middleditch leads the way in the April medal

PUBLISHED: 10:03 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 12 April 2019

Barbara Middleditch continued her strong start to the season by claiming top spot in the April medal at East Devon Golf Club last week, heading the 54-strong field by two shots, writes Helen Chivers.

Barbara’s two under par round of nett 72 saw her take overall victory and top spot in Bronze Division from Jane Morton, who recorded a level par nett 74.

Alison Kent was four shots back in third place with her nett 78, narrowly beating Sue Owen-Pawson on countback.

Elaine Curel and Liz Connolly both scored nett 79s, with Elaine taking fourth place on countback.

Hilary Shiels recorded a nett 76 to win in Silver Division, one shot clear of Sue Fowler on nett 77. Sally Underwood was another shot back in third on nett 78.

It was close for fourth place with Carole Brailey taking the place on countback from Anne Boyle as they both returned scores of nett 80.

