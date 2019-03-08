Members of the Hive in Exmouth go gliding

Mmebers from the Hive, Exmouth and Tiverton Youth Centre on their visit to the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club. Picture JILL HARMER Archant

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club (DSGC) were pleased to be able to give young people the opportunity to take to the skies and experience the magic of gliding, writes Jill Harmer.

Twenty young people from The Hive in Exmouth, and the Tiverton Youth Centre both run by the charity DYS Space (https://spacepsm.org), braved the heights raising funds for their Youth Centres or as a reward for all the volunteering they do.

Each Youth Centre offers young people (11-19) fun activities, informal education and support through youth club nights, group work, community projects and volunteering opportunities.

Alongside the open access fun events, Space also offer young people targeted support either in groups or one-to-one, focussing on issues affecting individual young people including mental wellbeing, developing self esteem and healthy relationships.

DSGC were prompted to make the offer, as the club is keen to support the local community and young people in particular.

Alongside the flying young people were encouraged to help launch and retrieve the gliders, getting involved throughout their visit to the club and in doing so developing their teamwork and communication skills at the same time.

Jenny Lindow, youth work manager for Space, said: "Some of the young people taking part have never been in a plane before so were really excited for this opportunity as well as a bit nervous!

"This was a fantastic opportunity for young people to develop their confidence as well as raise funds for their centres, we are also really grateful to all the family and friends who are choosing to support us as well as to DSGC for such a generous offer."

Would you like to give gliding a go? Then you can try the sport out with a trial flight.

Find out more about trial lessons and indeed, all things Devon and Somerset Gliding Club, by visiting www.dsgc.co.uk