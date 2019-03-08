Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Members of the Hive in Exmouth go gliding

PUBLISHED: 19:35 03 June 2019

Mmebers from the Hive, Exmouth and Tiverton Youth Centre on their visit to the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club. Picture JILL HARMER

Mmebers from the Hive, Exmouth and Tiverton Youth Centre on their visit to the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club. Picture JILL HARMER

Archant

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club (DSGC) were pleased to be able to give young people the opportunity to take to the skies and experience the magic of gliding, writes Jill Harmer.

Twenty young people from The Hive in Exmouth, and the Tiverton Youth Centre both run by the charity DYS Space (https://spacepsm.org), braved the heights raising funds for their Youth Centres or as a reward for all the volunteering they do.

Each Youth Centre offers young people (11-19) fun activities, informal education and support through youth club nights, group work, community projects and volunteering opportunities.

Alongside the open access fun events, Space also offer young people targeted support either in groups or one-to-one, focussing on issues affecting individual young people including mental wellbeing, developing self esteem and healthy relationships.

DSGC were prompted to make the offer, as the club is keen to support the local community and young people in particular.

Alongside the flying young people were encouraged to help launch and retrieve the gliders, getting involved throughout their visit to the club and in doing so developing their teamwork and communication skills at the same time.

Jenny Lindow, youth work manager for Space, said: "Some of the young people taking part have never been in a plane before so were really excited for this opportunity as well as a bit nervous!

"This was a fantastic opportunity for young people to develop their confidence as well as raise funds for their centres, we are also really grateful to all the family and friends who are choosing to support us as well as to DSGC for such a generous offer."

Would you like to give gliding a go? Then you can try the sport out with a trial flight.

Find out more about trial lessons and indeed, all things Devon and Somerset Gliding Club, by visiting www.dsgc.co.uk

Most Read

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

GPs set for second ‘take over’ of Exmouth Park Run

Staff from Rolle and Claremont Medical centres took part in Exmouth Park Run. Picture: Lucy Craven

Town says ‘au revoir not goodbye’ to popular reverend

The Reverend James Hutchings will be leaving at the end on June. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare

It’s bubble time! Fun run to raise money for Exmouth charity

The Bubble Rush will come to Exeter and will be raising money for Pete's Dragons. Picture: Colin Rayner LRPS

Most Read

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

GPs set for second ‘take over’ of Exmouth Park Run

Staff from Rolle and Claremont Medical centres took part in Exmouth Park Run. Picture: Lucy Craven

Town says ‘au revoir not goodbye’ to popular reverend

The Reverend James Hutchings will be leaving at the end on June. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare

It’s bubble time! Fun run to raise money for Exmouth charity

The Bubble Rush will come to Exeter and will be raising money for Pete's Dragons. Picture: Colin Rayner LRPS

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s losing run continues

Bowler George Greenway getting some encouragement from a team mate for Exmouth at Sidmouth. Ref exsp 20 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

Members of the Hive in Exmouth go gliding

Mmebers from the Hive, Exmouth and Tiverton Youth Centre on their visit to the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club. Picture JILL HARMER

Exmouth Town announce admission charges for next season plus news of ‘early bird’ season ticket offers

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

Tolchards Devon Cricket League - a round-up of matchday five action from our local sides

The view from the score box.

Budleigh suffer first defeat of the A Division season

Budleigh Salterton 1st XI who are playing in the Tolchards Devon league A Division in 2019. Picture KEVIN CURRAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists