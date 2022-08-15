Exmouth Town enjoy winning start to life in Southern League

Exmouth Town celebrated a memorable 3-1 victory at Melksham on their Southern League debut to ensure a happy journey back home on Saturday.

Missing three of their defensive regulars, Town were on the front foot from the start and rewarded with a goal after five minutes.

A ball down the right hand touchline was chased by Jordan Harris and also the home goalkeeper who came racing off his line. As the players collided the ball ran loose for Levi Landricombe to fire the ball into the net from fully 40 yards past a despairing defender.

Seven minutes later another defensive error presented another gift-wrapped opportunity as a long cross into the penalty area from Josh Cann was headed down by a defender to the feet of Landricombe who made no mistake from 12 yards, calmly slotting the ball past a helpless keeper.

Although Melksham enjoyed the majority of the possession, passing the ball confidently, they were mostly restricted to long-range efforts and those on target were comfortably handled by Chris Wright, who was deputising in goal for the absent Robbie Powell.

Melksham did have the ball in the net but the assistant referee flagged for offside and as the half closed Harris raced clear but was forced wide and could only hit the side netting.

Six minutes into the second half Harris fully atoned for his earlier miss with a thunderous 25-yard drive into the roof of the net to put Exmouth 3-0 up.

Levi Landricombe watches Jordan Harris fire Exmouth Town's third goal at Melksham - Credit: starsphinx.com

The hosts responded immediately attacking from the kick-off with a cross being turned home from close range to reduce the deficit.

Melksham had been 3-1 down to Plymouth Parkway last season and recovered to win 4-3 and for the last 30 minutes Town had to withstand considerable pressure.

But to a man they stood firm, never wilting in the 35 degree heat, and Wright was immaculate in his handling as he made three important saves.

Dave Rowe, skipper for the day, marshalled the defence superbly and Town were always a threat on the break, as the frustrations of the home side saw a member of their coaching staff sent to the stands.

It was the 50-plus travelling fans in a crowd of 442 who were applauding their team off the pitch at the final whistle and Town, who are without a game next weekend, will host Wimborne Town, who beat Cinderford Town 3-1 at home in their opener, on Wednesday (7.45pm).