Margaret Powell wins the Whitehead Cup at East Devon

Liz Connolly was the winner of the ladies' August stableford competition at East Devon Golf Club last week, with Margaret Powell taking home the Venerable Vets Whitehead Cup for 2019, writes Helen Chivers.

In a close competition Liz's impressive four under par round of 40 points saw her top the 80 strong field by just one shot.

Powell recorded a two under par round of 38 points, including a birdie on the par five ninth hole, on her way to winning the Venerable Vets Whitehead Cup for 2019.

She topped Silver Division on countback from Lisa Tinsley, with Marilyn Hobbs in third on one under par 37 points. Jane Williams was fourth on countback from Helen Chivers as they both recorded level par rounds of 36 points. Connolly's 40 points saw her take first place in Bronze Division by one shot from Jasmine Clapson, Judith Glover and Heather Coles who were all three under par on 39 points.

Julieta Steiner took fourth place on two under par 38 points, beating Deirdre Mackness on countback.