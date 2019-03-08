Madeira vice captains match proves a popular - and close - encounter

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Friday saw the annual meeting of the Madeira men's vice captain's team against the Madeira ladies' vice captain's team, writes Jean Healey.

The two vice captains of Glynis Byrn and Graham Cottey decided to vary the usual format and instead to use the World Championships structure.

Each rink played two games of 10 ends each with a final decider of a single end should it be needed. Glynis and Graham were playing against each other on the middle rink and the ladies got off to a flying start beating the men by 10 shots in their first game!

The men won the second game, albeit by a margin of just three shots and they went on to win the decider by the narrowest of margins -- one shot! On rink three David Bagnall's team won both games, while on rink one both teams won one game each with Wendy Limpus' team going on to win the deciding game by two shots. Wendy Limpus' team scored most shots overall, but the men won by two rinks to one.

This was certainly a most enjoyable match and with a format that will no doubt be used again.